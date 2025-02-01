Priyanka Chopra recalls dehumanising encounter with filmmaker  

Priyanka Chopra walked out of a film at age 19!
During the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, the Baywatch actor remembered she went up to the director and asked him if he would speak to her stylist in order to explain what the film demands.
PeeCee recalled, “He picks up the phone and goes, ‘Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be really short so that I can see her panties.”
The Love Again actress continued, “You know those people sitting up front? They should be able to see her panties.’ And he said it like four times. And it’s not even pretty in Hindi. It’s worse."
After all the struggle, Chopra revealed how she decided to walk out of the film and till date never collaborated with the director.
She further added, “On returning home, I told my mother that I can’t even look at the filmmaker’s face anymore. If that’s what he thinks of me, if that’s how small I am, there’s no space for growth.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is making her Bollywood comeback with SS Rajamouli’s next.