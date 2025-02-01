King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal

King Charles has joined forces with Amazon for a new project, putting him in direct competition with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, who have a lucrative deal with rival Netflix.
The monarch is set to star in a feature-length documentary for Amazon Prime, focusing on his charity work and environmentalism.
The documentary is currently being filmed at Dumfries House in Scotland and will take inspiration from a book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World, written by His Majesty.
“Filming has started for the Amazon production and the crew have had some time with the King,” a source told The Times.
They continued, “More than any other documentary he has done before, the aim seems to be to tell the world what the King stands for and what he is all about.”
“The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV,” the A palace insider added.
The source concluded, “This is a chance to ‘show, not tell’ how they can transform people, places, and ultimately the planet. I think many will be genuinely amazed at the scale, scope and vision of it all, for which Dumfries House continues to be the ‘living laboratory’.”
King Charles' documentary is set to air on Amazon Prime towards the end of this year or early 2026.