Udit Narayan shares first statement on viral video controversy with female fan

Udit Narayan addressed the heat of the netizens as a video of him getting intimate with a female fan went viral.
According to the videos circulating on social media, Udit was performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a slew of fans gathered around to take selfies with him, out of which one die-hard fan hugged him.
The singer reciprocated the girl's close embrace by kissing her on the lips, stirring controversy.
In his first public response to the incident, the veteran singer downplayed the situation, stating it should not be given so much attention.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Main Khiladi singer addressed the controversy, “Fan frenzy often leads to such moments. He added, “We are not like this; we are decent people.”
Udit then went on to explain that such incidents do happen and they should not be paid much heed to.
“Things happen at crowded events despite security presence. It shouldn't be given so much attention,” he noted.
Further Udit elaborated,noting, “There could be an ulterior motive behind the controversy as the family’s clean image might make him a target.”
To note, Udit Narayan is an Indian playback singer whose songs have been featured mainly in Hindi films.