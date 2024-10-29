Trending

Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Veteran star Vidya Balan will star as Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

  • October 29, 2024
Vidya Balan's hard work in the 1993 Malayalam Bhool Bhulaiyaa failed to garner recognition!

In an interview with Galatta India, Balan reflected on not being recognised for her roles, “At that time, I was told that it's a remake of a Malayalam film so my performance wasn't eligible for a nomination. So I said, ‘Okay, fine.’ But I remember my father felt very bad. You move on.”

The veteran star noted, “Kabhi hota hai, kabhi nahi hota (it happens sometimes, sometimes it doesn't), but your parents, your family feel bad. He used to say, ‘Kitna achha performance hai, award dena chahiye tha’ (It's such a great performance, they should've given you an award).

“But I said, ‘Sirf mera performance nahi tha saal mein' (there wasn't just my performance in the entire year). Because it's always relative. Someone else got it because their performance was loved more than mine. But he would feel damn bad,” she added. 

Seventeen years after the original, Vidya Balan will reprise her role of Manjulika, a Bengali ghost, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

