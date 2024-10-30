Trending

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash

The 'Judwaa 2' costars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali celebrations in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, known for their sizzling chemistry in Judwaa 2, recently crossed paths at a Diwali party hosted in Mumbai.

In a viral clip posted on Pink Villa’s social media handle, the celebs exchanged warm hugs, showcasing how lovely their bond is.

The Ram Setu star can be seen standing on the red carpet of the event, posing for the paparazzi. 

This is when the Coolie No.1 star arrived and greeted her with a sweet hug.


After chatting and warmly welcoming other friends at the event, the duo took centre stage to pose together for the shutterbugs.

Watching them together after a long time, the media and fans were left awestruck.

One user gushed, “Reunion of Varun and Jacqueline.”

“Varline after a long time,” another effused.

“VARUN DHAWAN fans,” the third noted.

To note, the film Judwaa 2 focused on the story of two twin brothers separated at birth but connected through reflexes later joined forces as adults.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Baby John on December 25, 2024

He is also busy filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and more. 

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Trending News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Karan Johar expresses strong desire to be in relationship
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Urwa Hocane captures essence of summer in stunning floral number
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail bid emotional farewell to ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’