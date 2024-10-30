Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, known for their sizzling chemistry in Judwaa 2, recently crossed paths at a Diwali party hosted in Mumbai.
In a viral clip posted on Pink Villa’s social media handle, the celebs exchanged warm hugs, showcasing how lovely their bond is.
The Ram Setu star can be seen standing on the red carpet of the event, posing for the paparazzi.
This is when the Coolie No.1 star arrived and greeted her with a sweet hug.
After chatting and warmly welcoming other friends at the event, the duo took centre stage to pose together for the shutterbugs.
Watching them together after a long time, the media and fans were left awestruck.
One user gushed, “Reunion of Varun and Jacqueline.”
“Varline after a long time,” another effused.
“VARUN DHAWAN fans,” the third noted.
To note, the film Judwaa 2 focused on the story of two twin brothers separated at birth but connected through reflexes later joined forces as adults.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Baby John on December 25, 2024
He is also busy filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and more.