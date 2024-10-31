Aima Baig blasts Sara Raza over auto-tune claims: ‘Attention-seeking aunty’

Aima Baig has a fiery response to Sara Raza Khan’s unapologetic auto-tune remarks!
In a recent interview on Wasi Shah’s Zabardast, Khan made some shocking remarks on Baig’s singing stating that if the option of auto-tuning was removed from her singing, she wouldn’t be able to be called a singer like many others.
This sparked a strong reaction from the Khul Ke Khel singer who slammed Khan for the comments asking who this “aunty” actually is.
However, Baig’s reaction turned the whole scenario into an online war of comments as Khan replied that she said what she thought and is unapologetic for her truthful remarks.
Hitting back at Sara Raza Khan, Aima Baig turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 30, and wrote a lengthy note, slamming Khan for being an “attention-seeker.”
“Okay, leave me alone. Live and let live. No one knows how long or how much life is written. Aunty just called out my name to seek my attention and for some views,” criticized the singer.
She continued, “I don’t care even if she crosses Ronaldo in terms of followers, but using this way, to show hatred for another female artist knowing we only have a few is a really sad thing.”
Aima Baig, continuing her statement, wrote, “Well, aunty stay happy and may her talent deserve what it does, and please give her some attention so that she’ll stop hating other amazing female artists that we have.”
The Baazi singer also asked Sara Raza Khan that not make someone else such a cheap target to gain attention just as she did with her and advised Khan to not be arrogant of the talent gifted to her by Almighty Allah, instead just thank Him.
Meanwhile, there’s been mixed reactions from social media users on these comments.