Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Mawra Hocane shared her October recap with 9M followers as the month nears its end!

On Instagram this Tuesday, the Neem actress shared a reel featuring ‘life lately’ which includes catching non-stop flights, bagging award wins, relishing yummy cakes and skincare.

The video kicked off with Mawra flaunting her neatly manicured nails while riding her car and later catching a flight.


Next she heads off for a much-needed shopping spree where she tries various baggy dresses and picks out her favourite grey fit.

Later the star was was seen celebrating her 32nd birthday and dancing around the streets of London, Dubai and 10 other cities in style 

Later, the footage transformed showing the actress exiting her lobby for an epic showdown on the Hum Awards event where she bagged the Best Actress award for Neem.

Las not but not the least, the 32-year-old did not hesitate ti share her skincare regimen with her fans in the clip.

“Bohot mushkil se magar time mil gaya reel bananay ka. Life lately = flights + award + cakes + skin care + dancing around the streets of london dubai & 10 other cities,” the superstar captioned the video.

On the work front, Mawra Hocane last starred In a small screen production titled Jafaa, where she essayed the role of a domestic violence victim.

Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti
Salman Khan gets new death threat, Mumbai police launches probe
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release
Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show
Karan Johar expresses strong desire to be in relationship
Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks
Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'