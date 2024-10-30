Mawra Hocane documents her 'life lately' in new video

Mawra Hocane shared her October recap with 9M followers as the month nears its end!
On Instagram this Tuesday, the Neem actress shared a reel featuring ‘life lately’ which includes catching non-stop flights, bagging award wins, relishing yummy cakes and skincare.
The video kicked off with Mawra flaunting her neatly manicured nails while riding her car and later catching a flight.
Next she heads off for a much-needed shopping spree where she tries various baggy dresses and picks out her favourite grey fit.
Later the star was was seen celebrating her 32nd birthday and dancing around the streets of London, Dubai and 10 other cities in style
Later, the footage transformed showing the actress exiting her lobby for an epic showdown on the Hum Awards event where she bagged the Best Actress award for Neem.
Las not but not the least, the 32-year-old did not hesitate ti share her skincare regimen with her fans in the clip.
“Bohot mushkil se magar time mil gaya reel bananay ka. Life lately = flights + award + cakes + skin care + dancing around the streets of london dubai & 10 other cities,” the superstar captioned the video.
On the work front, Mawra Hocane last starred In a small screen production titled Jafaa, where she essayed the role of a domestic violence victim.