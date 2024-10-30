Trending

Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'

'Tere Bin' famed actress Yumna Zaidi offers some street style inspiration to fans in new post

  by Web Desk
  October 30, 2024
Actress Yumna Zaidi offers some street style inspiration to fans
Actress Yumna Zaidi offers some street style inspiration to fans 

Yumna Zaidi is mixing the street look with a touch of classiness and sassiness!

Turning to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress dropped a series of pictures showcasing her signature style against the backdrop of lush green streets. 

In the first image, Zaidi smiled straight into the camera with her extravagant sunnies and wavy tresses standing out.

She wore a light blue crop top with beige pants for the day, flaunting her no-makeup look.

In the accessories department, the Parizaad actress opted to go simple with just a ring to top off her simple look.

Her skin truly glowed as it radiated under the strong rays of  the sun.

“Pictures taken out from godaam,” the Tere Bin star added a caption to her carousel.

Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the actress and her modest choice of dressing.

One user in awe penned, “Keep the pictures coming for this ‘treasures filled Godaam.”


“My mom missing you onscreen,” the other effused.

The third noted, “Such a well-deserved, cute woman.”

Yumna Zaidi's fellow actress Zara Noor Abbas also reacted to her best buddy’s style noting, “I love this godaaaam.”

It is pertinent to mention, Yumna Zaidi won the Best Actress 2022 for drama serial Bakhtawar at the Hum Style Awards 2024. 

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism
Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez reunite at Diwali bash
Katrina Kaif smitten by husband Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot
Ananya Panday's beau Walker Blanco makes relationship official on her birthday
Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release
Mahira Khan sparks criticism with her over-energetic ramp walk at recent fashion show
Karan Johar expresses strong desire to be in relationship
Durefishan Saleem sends internet in meltdown with sun-kissed looks
Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Urwa Hocane captures essence of summer in stunning floral number
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes
Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail bid emotional farewell to ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’