Yumna Zaidi shares classy photos straight out of the 'godaam'

Yumna Zaidi is mixing the street look with a touch of classiness and sassiness!
Turning to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress dropped a series of pictures showcasing her signature style against the backdrop of lush green streets.
In the first image, Zaidi smiled straight into the camera with her extravagant sunnies and wavy tresses standing out.
She wore a light blue crop top with beige pants for the day, flaunting her no-makeup look.
In the accessories department, the Parizaad actress opted to go simple with just a ring to top off her simple look.
Her skin truly glowed as it radiated under the strong rays of the sun.
“Pictures taken out from godaam,” the Tere Bin star added a caption to her carousel.
Her ardent fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the actress and her modest choice of dressing.
One user in awe penned, “Keep the pictures coming for this ‘treasures filled Godaam.”
“My mom missing you onscreen,” the other effused.
The third noted, “Such a well-deserved, cute woman.”
Yumna Zaidi's fellow actress Zara Noor Abbas also reacted to her best buddy’s style noting, “I love this godaaaam.”
It is pertinent to mention, Yumna Zaidi won the Best Actress 2022 for drama serial Bakhtawar at the Hum Style Awards 2024.