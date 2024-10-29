Karan Johar expresses strong desire to be in relationship

Karan Johar wants to bid farewell to his single status as Diwali, the festival season, is just round the corner!
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director unveiled stunning images of himself in all-black outfit from Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash.
“Diwali ki raatein, itni mulakaatein, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhaai, single status se kab hogi judaai?” the acclaimed filmmaker penned his desires as caption in Hindi.
KJo fans could not stop but instantly react to the filmmaker’s post.
One user wrote, “Grace personified.”
“Damn beautiful KJO,” penned another.
A day prior to the new development, the Bollywood sensation took to his Instagram stories to share a cryptic note about competition.
“Competition happens at the bottom. The people at the top are collaborating,” read the post.
This move came soon after Adar Poonawalla's Serene Productions had a 50% stake in KJo’s Dharma Productions and the Dharmatic Entertainment.
After news of the acquisition made headlines, the filmmaker made it official by releasing a statement
“My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision," the star penned.
Further Adding, "Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights.”
To note, Karan Johar has been single for a very long time and is now open to the idea of dating and having a partner.