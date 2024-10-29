Madhuri Dixit shares views on ‘Stree 2’ ahead of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release

Madhuri Dixit is opening up about her thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2!
The Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently shared that she “loved” the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, while speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla.
Although the actress has not watched the second sequel of the 2018 film due to her packed schedule, she talked about how much she liked the first one.
“I've seen Stree, which I had loved,” said the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress.
She continued, “I have not seen Stree 2, but I heard it's very good, and that's why people have loved it, and it's doing well.”
Speaking about her general video regarding several horror-comedies being made in the industry in recent times, Madhuri Dixit said, “I think of late with good Vfx and all that people are attempting more. Because they can do justice to the kind of imagination they want to portray or the kind of ghosts they want to create. I think it’s great.”
Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recently released the reprised version of 2007’s Ami Je Tomar that starred Vidya Balan and was sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
Ami Je Tomar 3.0, which is also voiced by Ghoshal, stars Madhuri Dixit alongside the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actress this time.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which features an ensemble cast that includes Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, is slated to release on November 1, 2024.