Leslie Hernandez flaunts her cooking skills on Thanksgiving

The famous YouTuber and mother of two gave personal touch to this year holiday

  by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Leslie Hernandez is showing off her great cooking skills this Thanksgiving!

The famous YouTuber and social media star, 25, turned to her Instagram Story on Thanksgiving Day and shared a couple of snaps that featured her outstanding cooking skills and the holiday menu.

“Thanksgiving space for tonight,” she captioned on the first photo that featured a beautiful outdoor area with decorated tables and couches, giving aesthetic holiday vibes.

In the following stories, she shared some delicious photos of foods.

The first featured snap of Mac n’ Cheese with a caption, “Made Tini’s viral Mac n Cheese & it was 1000/100.”

Next story saw golden dinner rolls captioned, “Honey Maple Butter dinner rolls from scratch.” The third photo featured sweet potato casserole and vegan stuffing.

In the dessert department, Hernandez decided to bake chocolate cake.

“For dessert: Chocolate cake with a Vanilla Bean buttercream. Not the best at cake decorating loll. But went to Whole Foods & found these edible flowers!? So cute,” Leslie Hernandez captioned.

Leslie Hernandez age:

The American social media star, Leslie Hernandez, was born on April 1, 1999, in San Diego, California and is 25 years old.

Leslie Hernandez Instagram:

Leslie Hernandez, who is an avid Instagram user, has 496K followers on her social media handle.

Her Instagram features insights into her day-to-day life, family, photoshoots and multiple home remodeling videos.

Ryan Johnston and Leslie Hernandez:

Leslie Hernandez has been dating Ryan Johnston, a YouTuber and Instagram star, since 2018. Ryan is the brother of famous model and YouTuber Catherine Paiz.

Ryan Johnston and Leslie Hernandez share two daughters, Bellamy and Arya.

