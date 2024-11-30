Jonathan Bailey on filming three different projects at once: ‘absolute freefall’

Jonathan Bailey who garnered immense praises for his role of Lord Anthony in Bridgerton got candid about the struggles of filming for three different projects at the same time.
In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan shared his experience on preparing for three totally different characters at once as he was filming for Bridgerton, Wicked and Fellow Travelers simultaneously.
"The whole experience has just shown me how amazing producers can be. I think it was 32 days in a row where I didn’t have one day off. And I flew back and forth four times," he said.
Jonathan went on to share, "I’d go from Hawk’s house in the ‘60s at the cabin, go straight to the airport, sleep on the plane, go straight to a regency ball, sleep there, then go straight to Wicked to be learning choreography."
In response to a question on how Jonathan kept track of all three characters, he said, "I probably wouldn’t rush into doing that again. Music for me, is absolutely key, but it always sort of has been."
"It was an absolute freefall and luckily, I’ve got patient friends and family, and you just have to sort of sign off for a bit," he added.
"I found playing Tim an incredibly happy place to be, which is also a testament to his spirit, I think, because obviously it was some really brutal stuff and the yearning and the constant battle that’s going on in his head of questioning what’s right and what’s wrong," Jonathan revealed.
Jonathan Bailey is said to be making yet another cameo in the upcoming season of Heartstopper in which he played a historian Jack Maddox.