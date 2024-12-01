Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?

After Prince William, Taylor Swift is forming a bond with another royal family member - Prince Harry!
The Duke of Sussex's legal team might use Swift's recent security arrangements as an example in their bid to overturn a legal decision over the royal’s security.
In August, when Swift was performing her Eras tour shows at Wembley Stadium, she was provided with police escorts to her concerts following a terror plot that led the cancellation of three of her Eras Tour dates in Austria.
So, Prince Harry's team may use this to argue that if the Grammy Winner, a high-profile celebrity, can receive such security measures, then the royal family should also be entitled to similar protection.
As the new case is set to be heard in the spring of 2025, a source has said that the Duke of Sussex wants to “ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country”
“The Government’s decision to provide Taylor Swift with armed police escorts during her August 2024 Wembley Stadium performances highlight significant inconsistencies in how protection decisions are made by U.K. authorities, raising questions about the transparency and consistency of the process,” the insider told PEOPLE.
They further added, “Clearly Prince Harry is being treated completely differently to everyone else.”
The decision to remove the automatic right to security for Prince Harry and his family was made in February 2020, after he stepped down as working royals.