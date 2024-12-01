Royal

Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?

The automatic right to security for Prince Harry and his family was removed in February 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Roya security battle?
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Roya security battle?

After Prince William, Taylor Swift is forming a bond with another royal family member - Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex's legal team might use Swift's recent security arrangements as an example in their bid to overturn a legal decision over the royal’s security.

In August, when Swift was performing her Eras tour shows at Wembley Stadium, she was provided with police escorts to her concerts following a terror plot that led the cancellation of three of her Eras Tour dates in Austria.

So, Prince Harry's team may use this to argue that if the Grammy Winner, a high-profile celebrity, can receive such security measures, then the royal family should also be entitled to similar protection.

As the new case is set to be heard in the spring of 2025, a source has said that the Duke of Sussex wants to “ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country”

“The Government’s decision to provide Taylor Swift with armed police escorts during her August 2024 Wembley Stadium performances highlight significant inconsistencies in how protection decisions are made by U.K. authorities, raising questions about the transparency and consistency of the process,” the insider told PEOPLE.

They further added, “Clearly Prince Harry is being treated completely differently to everyone else.”

The decision to remove the automatic right to security for Prince Harry and his family was made in February 2020, after he stepped down as working royals. 

Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit

Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement

Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time

Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation

Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne
Zara Tindall shares exciting plans for Royal Christmas at Sandringham
Zara Tindall shares exciting plans for Royal Christmas at Sandringham
Duchess Sophie celebrates 'special' milestone before Christmas with Royal Family
Duchess Sophie celebrates 'special' milestone before Christmas with Royal Family
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas