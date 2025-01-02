Meta to flood its social media platforms with thousands of AI users

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram is reportedly planning to introduce AI bots on its platform.
As per multiple outlets, these bots perform actions like regular users, such as posting, sharing and liking content.
Meta is exploring various ways to add AI into its social media platforms. The company has already introduced features like the Meta AI chatbot, AI writing tools in Instagram direct messages, AI avatars for influencers and creators.
Connor Hayes, a Meta executive has stated that the next step company is planning to create AI-powered user accounts.
"We expect these AIs to actually, over time, exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do,” Hayes said.
Reports indicates that these AI accounts will have profiles, including bios and profile pictures, similar to human user accounts.
Additionally, these AI accounts will be able to create and share AI-generated content on the platforms.
This move is likely in response to growing competition from platforms like TitkTok and X (formerly Twitter).
At the same time, experts have raised concerns about possible negative outcomes with the most significant being the possibility for spreading false information.