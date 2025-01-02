Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have issued a sweet message for their fans after celebrating New Year's Day in Miami.
The fashion designer posted an adorable picture with the football legend on her social media and gave a motivational message to fans.
Victoria advised followers to “dream big” in 2025.
She penned, “Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025 kisses from us both xxx @davidbeckham.”
In the shared picture, David can be seen smiling as he was holding Victoria’s hand. The romantic couple gave a serotonin boost with their colour-coordinating outfits.
The former Spice Girl looked dazzling in a black co-ord as she wrapped her arms around the heavily tattooed former Manchester United and England midfielder, 49.
On New Years’ Eve, she wrote, “Happy New Year!! Starting off 2025 with a little me time! So many exciting things to come… I can’t wait to share with you xx.”
The lovebirds kicked off 2025 from their lavish £17million home in the Floridian capital.
Their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined them for Christmas celebration.
Cruz, 19, and his notably older girlfriend Jackie Apostel also joined the Beckham family for the big holiday.