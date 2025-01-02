Entertainment

Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham make sweet announcement after New Year celebration with family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have issued a sweet message for their fans after celebrating New Year's Day in Miami.

The fashion designer posted an adorable picture with the football legend on her social media and gave a motivational message to fans.

Victoria advised followers to “dream big” in 2025.

She penned, “Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025 kisses from us both xxx @davidbeckham.”


In the shared picture, David can be seen smiling as he was holding Victoria’s hand. The romantic couple gave a serotonin boost with their colour-coordinating outfits.

The former Spice Girl looked dazzling in a black co-ord as she wrapped her arms around the heavily tattooed former Manchester United and England midfielder, 49.

On New Years’ Eve, she wrote, “Happy New Year!! Starting off 2025 with a little me time! So many exciting things to come… I can’t wait to share with you xx.”

The lovebirds kicked off 2025 from their lavish £17million home in the Floridian capital.

Their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined them for Christmas celebration.

Cruz, 19, and his notably older girlfriend Jackie Apostel also joined the Beckham family for the big holiday.

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s relationship REVEALED
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun surprise fans with 'Love Me' trailer
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco delay wedding plans until they sign ‘prenup’
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Jeremy Renner celebrates his 'ReBirthday' on anniversary of horrific incident
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
Angelina Jolie found strength in her kids during Brad Pitt divorce battle
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen
MrBeast announces engagement to gaming streamer Thea Booysen