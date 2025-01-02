Entertainment

Kanye West alleged role in Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship REVEALED

the Famous rapper is said to have ‘sabotaged’ Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s alleged interference in Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship reportedly caused significant strain.

As per InTouch Weekly, the Famous rapper is said to have ‘sabotaged’ The Kardashians star relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

The source shared, “When Pete heard that Kim’s got someone new in her life, it brought up a lot of feelings,” adding, “People may not realize it, but they were very much in love.”

“Fact is, he didn’t end it because he wasn’t into her anymore,” but rather, “He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her,” the insider added.

The insider said about Kim's ex-husband Kanye West that he “absolutely sabotaged [their relationship] – and it worked.”

“Don’t forget Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously, he was terrified day and night after that,” the source stated.

They continued, “He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went outside the house he felt unsafe, it was very unhealthy for him and ultimately, he had no choice but to pull the plug to save his sanity.”

The tipster revealed, “It was a tough spot to be in,” adding, “but Kim was very understanding and sweet, they were both sad it had to end because they had such a special connection and amazing sex.”

Sharing that the mother of four has moved on, the source said, “Pete is looking back and wishing things could have been different, adding, “He knows that nothing has changed and that it wouldn’t be a good situation for him because all the same things would happen again, no way would Kanye be cool about it. It’s a huge bummer for Pete because he’d like to be with her and he just can’t.”

To note, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating on August 05, 2022.

