Entertainment

Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized
Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized

Angelina Jolie has shared a heartbreaking message after her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Eternals actress shared a heartfelt post.

Instead of dwelling on her personal life, Jolie highlighted the devastating humanitarian crisis in Syria.

“Syria: over 17 million people in need of aid. Syria has been decimated by almost 14 years of conflict, displacement and economic deterioration,” the post reads.

It further added, “While the recent change in government brings about a chance of a fresh start, millions still need help, and critical needs continue to be unmet.”

The post was initially shared by the The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an organization that advocates for displaced people and their rights. Jolie has worked before with the NRC in Jordan and Yemen.

Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized

This comes in the midst of her personal turmoil as last week Jolie and Pitt reached a settlement in their divorce after eight years.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after just two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences." 

The former couple have now finally come to an agreement on terms and both have signed off on it. 

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’

Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason

Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of her Netflix show 'With love, Meghan’
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Hailey Bieber shares adorable selfie with son Jack Blues to kick off 2025
Hailey Bieber shares adorable selfie with son Jack Blues to kick off 2025
Justin Baldoni's former agency responds to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pressure allegations
Justin Baldoni's former agency responds to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pressure allegations
Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore's friendship put to 'test' at Oscars 2025
Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore's friendship put to 'test' at Oscars 2025
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
Justin Baldoni lawsuit against 'NYT' uncovers Blake Lively's bold move
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
'Squid Game' season 3: Netflix drops first teaser, release date, new cast
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Victoria Beckham, David share surprising message after New Year celebration
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours
Justin Bieber showers love on Hailey after she claps back at divorce rumours