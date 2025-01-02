Angelina Jolie breaks silence after Brad Pitt divorce finalized

Angelina Jolie has shared a heartbreaking message after her divorce from Brad Pitt finalized.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Eternals actress shared a heartfelt post.
Instead of dwelling on her personal life, Jolie highlighted the devastating humanitarian crisis in Syria.
“Syria: over 17 million people in need of aid. Syria has been decimated by almost 14 years of conflict, displacement and economic deterioration,” the post reads.
It further added, “While the recent change in government brings about a chance of a fresh start, millions still need help, and critical needs continue to be unmet.”
The post was initially shared by the The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an organization that advocates for displaced people and their rights. Jolie has worked before with the NRC in Jordan and Yemen.
This comes in the midst of her personal turmoil as last week Jolie and Pitt reached a settlement in their divorce after eight years.
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after just two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences."
The former couple have now finally come to an agreement on terms and both have signed off on it.