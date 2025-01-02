Entertainment

Justin Baldoni's former agency responds to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pressure allegations

WME dropped Justin Baldoni on December 21, 2024 after the complaint filed by his costar Blake Lively

  by Web Desk
  January 02, 2025
Justin Baldoni's former Talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) has denied allegations that it dropped It Ends With us actor and director as a client due to pressure from power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

This comes a day after Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, which alleged that the superstar couple attempted to have his agency drop him.

In the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, December 31, in Los Angeles Superior Court, Baldoni claims that Reynolds demanded that his WME agent drop him at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

“In Baldoni’s filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. This is not true,” the agency said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, January 1.

It further added, “Baldoni’s former representative was not at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client.”

WME dropped Baldoni on December 21, 2024 after the complaint filed by his It Ends with Us costar Lively, which accused him of sexual harassment and smear campaign.

