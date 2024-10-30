Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia

Olivia Rodrigo has recalled her “was really scary” onstage fall.
During her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 29, host Jimmy Fallon showed Rodrigo a clip of the herself falling into a hole onstage while performing in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this month.
In the clip, Rodrigo could be heard jokingly saying, “Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay,” as she climbed out of the hole to continue on with the concert, adding, "Wow, sometimes, just there's just a hole in the stage."
After watching the clip, Rodrigo recalled about the “really scary” moment.
“Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby,” the Déjà vu singer said.
Rodrigo further added, “It was actually kind of a beautiful thing and I’m really happy it happened in hindsight. So I had just been to the Philippines. That was my next stop, Australia, after the Philippines.”
“And I was thinking about my family and my heritage and my relatives and I fell and I was like all shaken up. And I went to the hospital after. Nothing happened but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion,” she shared.
Shortly after the incident, Olivia Rodrigo posted a clip of her infamous fall to her TikTok, with penning, "#subtleforeshadowing."