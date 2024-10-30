Entertainment

Sophie Turner breaks silence on US exit after divorce with Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been living in America with their two girls Willa, four, and Delphine, two

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Sophie Turner has opened up about the pivotal decision to leave the United States amid her high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas, sharing that she felt her “life was on pause.”

While conversing with Harper's Bazaar for December and January issue, the Game Of Thrones star reflected on her turbulent year after her divorce.

Turner, 28 revealed the reason for leaving the US, “Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate... “

She shared that due to gun violence and changes to laws in the US wanting to return home.

The Joan star continued: “The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on.”

About her return to the UK, she said, “I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”

Turner mentioned, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

She stated, “I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Turner and her ex-husband Joe had been living in America with their two girls Willa, four, and Delphine, two, prior to the dissolution of their marriage, but she was eager to return to the UK after her divorce.

