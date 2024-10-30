Heidi Klum admits she gets ‘anxious’ before Halloween costume debut

Heidi Klum confessed she feels a wave of anxiety each year as she prepares for her iconic costume reveal.
While conversing with PEOPLE at the grand opening of Crazy Pizza in New York City on Tuesday, October 29, the model, 51, shared about her anxiety before revealing her elaborate costumes.
“I always get anxious,” Klum says.
She added, “Because there is no real trial. like, I can't do a real fitting before I am in it. Because I never know if it works until the day [of]. And then you know, and then something happens and I'm like, ‘Oh god.' ”
Sharing about her last year mishap, “When I was an apple, like, you know, Seal and he was Eve.”
The Americas Got Talent judge said, “And because I was nine months pregnant, and I wanted to make sure nothing can hurt the baby or something.”
She continued, “So I was thinking about being this big apple, but then we forgot how am I gonna get to the party?”
Klum mentioned, “Look, I couldn’t fit in anything, so I couldn't get through any normal car doors. So last minute they had to get me a convertible to even be able to get into the car to be able to ride there.”
Famous for her extravagant Halloween costumes at her annual Halloween party in N.Y.C Klum wore a peacock for her bash at Marquee Nightclub last year.