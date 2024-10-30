Entertainment

Heidi Klum admits she gets 'anxious' before Halloween costume debut

  October 30, 2024
Heidi Klum confessed she feels a wave of anxiety each year as she prepares for her iconic costume reveal.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the grand opening of Crazy Pizza in New York City on Tuesday, October 29, the model, 51, shared about her anxiety before revealing her elaborate costumes.

“I always get anxious,” Klum says.

She added, “Because there is no real trial. like, I can't do a real fitting before I am in it. Because I never know if it works until the day [of]. And then you know, and then something happens and I'm like, ‘Oh god.' ”

Sharing about her last year mishap, “When I was an apple, like, you know, Seal and he was Eve.”

The Americas Got Talent judge said, “And because I was nine months pregnant, and I wanted to make sure nothing can hurt the baby or something.”

She continued, “So I was thinking about being this big apple, but then we forgot how am I gonna get to the party?”

Klum mentioned, “Look, I couldn’t fit in anything, so I couldn't get through any normal car doors. So last minute they had to get me a convertible to even be able to get into the car to be able to ride there.”

Famous for her extravagant Halloween costumes at her annual Halloween party in N.Y.C Klum wore a peacock for her bash at Marquee Nightclub last year.

Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'
Sophie Turner breaks silence on US exit after divorce with Joe Jonas
Taylor Swift longtime enemy waits for her breakup with Travis Kelce
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30
Angelina Jolie back in dating game 8 years after Brad Pitt split
Channing Tatum shares big news about Zoë Kravitz hours before their split news
Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant get 'smashed’ at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show
Shawn Mendes sets record straight on his self-discovery journey