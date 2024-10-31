Royal

King Charles plans MAJOR on-screen appearance as health concerns intensify

The British monarch has been battling cancer since the diagnosis in February 2024

  by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
King Charles is gearing up for a big on-screen appearance after concluding his recent Australia-Samoa royal trip!

The British monarch, 75, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year in February, recently took a break from cancer treatments during his royal visit with Queen Camilla.

It has recently been reported that the king is gearing up to make an on-screen appearance in a new documentary alongside Idris Elba, where he will address the cause behind knife crimes in the UK.

Notably, Elba, who is a Hollywood star and anti-knife activist, was wedding DJ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The upcoming documentary, which will air on BBC, is titled, Idris Elba: A Year of Knife Crime, will feature King Charles meeting the actor and discuss the solutions to put an end to this rising crime.

He will also be joined by some of the youngsters who have faced and been most affected by youth violence.

“So many people dismiss knife crime as something that doesn't affect them, assuming it's a black and brown urban and gang-related problem - but this couldn't be further from the truth,” said Elba.

He continued, “White, middle class and rural areas are also affected, perpetrators are getting younger and fear is spreading,” adding, “I hope our film goes some way towards changing these stereotypes and getting everyone to engage with one of the biggest challenges of our time.”

The documentary is scheduled to air in the beginning of 2025.

Meanwhile, King Charles, in his final day speech in Samoa, made a very morbid and worrying statement as he battles cancer, igniting the speculations if his health concerns are worsening.

“I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you,” said the monarch.

This statement sparked an extremely emotional reaction from Queen Camilla as she was “terrified.”

