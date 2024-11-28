Royal

The monarch and his wife missed the banquet event but will attend Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
The Norwegian royal family shared a shocking update as they will miss the major event.

As per the news, King Harald and Queen Sonja are set to skip this year's Nobel Peace Prize Banquet next month, which marked Kthe ing’s first absence since 2003.

The Norwegian monarch and his wife missed the banquet event but they were anticipated to make an appearance at the prize ceremony, which is held earlier in the day.

However, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit are expected to attend both events on 10 December 2024.

As per tradition, King Harald along with the other members of the Royal Family paid a visit to to the event which is hosted in their home country.

However, Harald only missed one event this century.

To note, in 2003, the King of Norway missed an event due to an operation for bladder cancer.

During the time of his operation, King Harald took a break from his royal duties for four months.

Notably, both Haakon and Mette-Marit also missed the in 2013 as the crown prince skipped the event due to Nelson Mandela's funeral also he missed 2010’s event.

In 2005, Mette-Marit also skipped the ceremony due to her ill health and her own maternity leave.

The update of the royal family came after Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested in Oslo on Monday last week on allegations of rape. 

