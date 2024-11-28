Kate Middleton receives heartbreaking news ahead of Christmas Carol Concert

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024

Kate Middleton has received a shocking news ahead of her next big appearance.

A young cancer-stricken photographer Liz Hatton who met Princess Kate in September to fulfil her "bucket list" dream has passed away on Wednesday, November 27.

As per BBC, Liz's mother Vicky Robyana shared the heartbreaking news on X.

"Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning," Vicky wrote in her statement. 

The statement continued, "She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year."

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human, and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for," Vicky added.

While heaps praising on her daughter's will and courage, Vicky noted, "No one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

"We have so much gratitude to every single one of you, whether you offered to help, or liked or shared posts — you ensured Liz’s last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end," she concluded her statement.

Liz Hatton was diagnosed in January with desmoplastic small round cell tumor.

Kate Middleton who herself was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January this year, was overwhelmed after meeting the "young" and "talented" photographer as she warmly hugged Liz in one of the photos.

