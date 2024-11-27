King Charles creates winter Wonderland for grandchildren

King Charles has turned the Sandringham Estate into a magical winter retreat for his grandchildren as he prepares to host the Royal Family for Christmas celebrations, reported GB News.
In past years, the Prince of Wales and his three children enjoyed exploring the royal estate's festive light trail, which remains open to the public until Christmas Eve.
Sandringham's Instagram account posted an invite to "step into a royal winter wonderland where trees shimmer, and pathways glow".
The caption read: "Sandringham Estate Luminate light trail is where nature becomes magical.
"Immerse yourself in the mesmerising mile-long trail, with stunning lighting elements and interactive light play, all set to music.
"Alongside the trail there is the Christmas tree maze and fun tree house as well as the vintage fair and festive food stalls."
The invite also contains a "top tip" to "take your own marshmallows to toast at the fire pits on the trail," reminding visitors to not "forget your skewers."
The enchanting trail, which takes approximately 90 minutes to walk, runs every evening, delighting visitors with its vibrant displays. Among the highlights are a Ferris wheel, a maze, and a Helter Skelter.
Prince Louis, 6, had a particularly memorable experience during his first royal engagement in 2023. Joining his siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, he was thrilled to toast marshmallows, sharing his fondness for enjoying them sandwiched between two biscuits.
Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are staying at Sandringham ahead of next week’s state visit from the Emir of Qatar.
The King was spotted enduring stormy weather as he attended a Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Queen Camilla, however, remained at home as she continues to recover from a recent chest infection. Her Majesty missed the Royal Variety Performance last Friday, following doctors’ advice to prioritise rest.
During his arrival on Friday, King Charles graciously accepted flowers on behalf of the Queen from two young admirers, 8-year-old Iris King-Taylor and 10-year-old Louie Cooper.