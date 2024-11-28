Prince William shares hilarious update on Prince Louis after King Charles' surprise

Prince William shared delightful update on six-year-old son Prince Louis's new interest.
During his poignant appearance at Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award on Wednesday, William got candid with Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler.
In his conversation, William revealed one very loud hobby of his youngest son noting, “My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears.”
This hilarious update from the dad-of-three comes shortly after King Charles III transformed Sandringham estate into a winter wonderland to delight young Louis and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Sandringham Palace shared a slew of adorable photos, fully decorated with lights and beautiful flowers.
Alongside the slew of images from the winder wonderland, a delightful update was also shared.
"Immerse yourself in the mesmerising mile long trail, with stunning lighting elements and interactive light play, all set to music," the statement read.
"Alongside the trail there is the Christmas tree maze and fun tree house as well as the vintage fair and festive food stalls," it added.