Royal

Prince William shares hilarious update on Prince Louis after King Charles' surprise

The Prince of Wales makes rare comments about six-year-old son Prince Louis' new talent

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024

Prince William shares hilarious update on Prince Louis after King Charles' surprise


Prince William shared delightful update on six-year-old son Prince Louis's new interest.

During his poignant appearance at Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award on Wednesday, William got candid with Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler.

In his conversation, William revealed one very loud hobby of his youngest son noting, “My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears.”

This hilarious update from the dad-of-three comes shortly after King Charles III transformed Sandringham estate into a winter wonderland to delight young Louis and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Sandringham Palace shared a slew of adorable photos, fully decorated with lights and beautiful flowers.

Alongside the slew of images from the winder wonderland, a delightful update was also shared.

"Immerse yourself in the mesmerising mile long trail, with stunning lighting elements and interactive light play, all set to music," the statement read.

"Alongside the trail there is the Christmas tree maze and fun tree house as well as the vintage fair and festive food stalls," it added.

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed

FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident

Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Royal family shares huge update after facing public humiliation
Royal family shares huge update after facing public humiliation
Kate Middleton receives heartbreaking news ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
Kate Middleton receives heartbreaking news ahead of Christmas Carol Concert
King Charles creates winter Wonderland for grandchildren
King Charles creates winter Wonderland for grandchildren
Prince William closely following investigation after security scare
Prince William closely following investigation after security scare
Son of Norwegian princess to be released from custody amid multiple charges
Son of Norwegian princess to be released from custody amid multiple charges
James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog
James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog
Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as Queen Camilla receives new honour
Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as Queen Camilla receives new honour
Queen Camilla's Royal role will be 'reevaluated' after King Charles death
Queen Camilla's Royal role will be 'reevaluated' after King Charles death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision amid 'separation'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision amid 'separation'
Queen Camilla’s son shares fresh update on King Charles' cancer
Queen Camilla’s son shares fresh update on King Charles' cancer
Sarah Ferguson issues statement after Prince Andrew calls for support
Sarah Ferguson issues statement after Prince Andrew calls for support