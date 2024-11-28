Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have been described as potential role models for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible return to royal duties, according to an expert.
Royal writer Richard Eden drew comparisons between the two royal couples, noting that both have been dedicated to philanthropic efforts while also navigating past controversies.
Eden writes: "There is no denying that Harry and Meghan have done admirable work for charity – particularly through their Archewell Foundation."
"But the contrast between Sophie's heartfelt work and the Sussexes' latest unregal, money-making project highlights the markedly different paths their lives have taken.
He added: "Although most people have long forgotten, Queen's Elizabeth's youngest son and his wife were caught up in controversies of their own after they tried to combine business with royal duties."
Prince Edward was compelled to shut down his TV production company, Arden, in 2002 after it was discovered filming Prince William at St. Andrews University, violating an agreement to respect the future king’s privacy during his studies.
Similarly, the Duchess of Edinburgh found herself embroiled in controversy when an undercover News of the World reporter, posing as an Arab businessman, provoked her into making embarrassing remarks about the Royal Family and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.
These scandals severely impacted public perceptions of Sophie and Edward, with some believing their reputations might never recover.
In the wake of the 2001 "fake sheikh" debacle, the couple gave up their private business ventures to focus exclusively on royal duties, earning the support of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Over time, they rebuilt their image and emerged as valued members of the Royal Family. Sophie, in particular, has gained recognition recently for her pivotal role in supporting Princess Kate through her cancer treatment this year, further solidifying her respected status within the monarchy.
Eden claims that one courtier told him: "If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back. Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch. Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father."
According to a royal expert, Prince Harry may be growing weary of his focus on producing television documentaries and is reportedly considering a return to royal duties as a way to amplify his philanthropic endeavours.
The Duke of Sussex is set to attend the upcoming Invictus Games in February, an international sporting event he founded in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.
It remains uncertain whether Meghan Markle and their children will accompany Harry to the event, leaving questions about the family's public appearances together.