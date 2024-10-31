Deadline Day for Prince Andrew as King Charles orders security cut at Royal Lodge

As Prince Andrew faces a deadline set by King Charles, his longstanding residence at Royal Lodge hangs in the balance.
The Duke of York, who’s resided at this sprawling Windsor property since 2003, is now grappling with a significant shift: his security detail is set to be withdrawn, potentially marking a new chapter in the ongoing royal family feud.
This move by King Charles, is effective November 1, has been seen as a firm push for Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge and seek new accommodations without relying on royal funds.
Despite offers to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, Andrew has held onto his home at Royal Lodge, reportedly hoping to eventually pass the property to his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
However, securing alternative housing with proper security could prove challenging for the duke, especially amid public scrutiny surrounding his past associations. Beyond security concerns, life at Royal Lodge has presented its own quirks; author Craig Brown humorously notes the challenges posed by the late Queen’s corgis, which Andrew took in.
Describing them as “the Corleones of the dog world,” Brown hints that these beloved pets can be as temperamental as they are cuddly.
This shifting situation leaves a question mark over Andrew’s next move, as his bond with the royal residence and his family security arrangements remain uncertain.