Deadline Day for Prince Andrew as King Charles orders security cut at Royal Lodge

The Duke of York has lived in Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen Mother, since 2003

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
The Duke of York resided at this sprawling Windsor property since 2003
As Prince Andrew faces a deadline set by King Charles, his longstanding residence at Royal Lodge hangs in the balance. 

The Duke of York, who’s resided at this sprawling Windsor property since 2003, is now grappling with a significant shift: his security detail is set to be withdrawn, potentially marking a new chapter in the ongoing royal family feud. 

This move by King Charles, is effective November 1, has been seen as a firm push for Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge and seek new accommodations without relying on royal funds.

Despite offers to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, Andrew has held onto his home at Royal Lodge, reportedly hoping to eventually pass the property to his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. 

However, securing alternative housing with proper security could prove challenging for the duke, especially amid public scrutiny surrounding his past associations. Beyond security concerns, life at Royal Lodge has presented its own quirks; author Craig Brown humorously notes the challenges posed by the late Queen’s corgis, which Andrew took in. 

Describing them as “the Corleones of the dog world,” Brown hints that these beloved pets can be as temperamental as they are cuddly.

This shifting situation leaves a question mark over Andrew’s next move, as his bond with the royal residence and his family security arrangements remain uncertain.

Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions
Prince Harry speaks out on 'disrespectful' encounter with King Charles
King Charles plans MAJOR on-screen appearance as health concerns intensify
Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
Meghan Markle agrees for Lilibet, Archie to meet King Charles after 'shrewd move'
Inside Prince Leka’s daughter Geraldine’s ‘Frozen-themed’ birthday bash
Princess Anne makes first public appearance after taking major role
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour
Major tax hike on private Jets could impact Harry, Meghan's travel plans
Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive spirit with unique move