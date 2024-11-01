Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik

Queen Mary of Denmark has returned to her hometown in Australia for a solo holiday without King Frederik, to visit family and friends during her children's autumn break from school.
The Tasmanian-born royal was spotted taking a low-key stroll at Sydney's Bronte Beach with her youngest daughter, Princess Josephine.
In the photos, shared by Daily Mail, Mary could be seen sporting a navy ribbed long-sleeve top and black shorts, flaunting her athletic figure.
Meanwhile, Josephine cut a casual figure in a blue T-shirt and leggings for the outing.
One of the images showed Mary wrapping her arm around her Josephine, who is the twin sister to Prince Vincent.
However, its unclear whether Vincent or his elder sister, Princess Isabella, have accompanied Mary and Josephine.
King Frederik’s busy schedule kept him apart from wife and daughter as he stayed in Denmark to carry out his public duties.
He opened the "Powering European Industry" conference and a new building at the University of Copenhagen on Wednesday.
The monarch also hosted a royal hunt in Gludsted Plantage on Thursday.
He is also expected to carry out an engagement with the School of Mechanical Engineering on Friday.
Queen Mary is likely to fly home soon as she is scheduled to preside over the presentation of Her Majesty's honorary prize in Dyrehaven.