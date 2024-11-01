Royal

Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik

The Danish queen takes solo holiday with daughter, Princess Josephine

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik
Queen Mary returns to Australia for solo holiday without King Frederik

Queen Mary of Denmark has returned to her hometown in Australia for a solo holiday without King Frederik, to visit family and friends during her children's autumn break from school.

The Tasmanian-born royal was spotted taking a low-key stroll at Sydney's Bronte Beach with her youngest daughter, Princess Josephine.

In the photos, shared by Daily Mail, Mary could be seen sporting a navy ribbed long-sleeve top and black shorts, flaunting her athletic figure.

Meanwhile, Josephine cut a casual figure in a blue T-shirt and leggings for the outing.

One of the images showed Mary wrapping her arm around her Josephine, who is the twin sister to Prince Vincent.

PHOTOS: DAILY MAIL
PHOTOS: DAILY MAIL

However, its unclear whether Vincent or his elder sister, Princess Isabella, have accompanied Mary and Josephine.

King Frederik’s busy schedule kept him apart from wife and daughter as he stayed in Denmark to carry out his public duties.

He opened the "Powering European Industry" conference who became monarch in January and a new building at the University of Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The monarch, who became monarch in January, also hosted a royal hunt in Gludsted Plantage on Thursday.

He is also expected to carry out an engagement with the School of Mechanical Engineering on Friday.

Queen Mary is likely to fly home soon as she is scheduled to preside over the presentation of Her Majesty's honorary prize in Dyrehaven.

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music

A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music
Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor twins with daughter Raha in golden for Diwali celebrations
Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding

Spanish Football Federation cancels matches in Valencia due to severe flooding
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease

Royal News

Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Prince William moves viewers with heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Deadline Day for Prince Andrew as King Charles orders security cut at Royal Lodge
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Prince Harry speaks out on 'disrespectful' encounter with King Charles
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
King Charles plans MAJOR on-screen appearance as health concerns intensify
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Meghan Markle agrees for Lilibet, Archie to meet King Charles after 'shrewd move'
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Inside Prince Leka’s daughter Geraldine’s ‘Frozen-themed’ birthday bash
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Princess Anne makes first public appearance after taking major role
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
Prince William makes emotional confession after extending olive branch to Harry
Walking pneumonia in kinds: Here’s all you need to know about disease
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour