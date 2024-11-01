Sports

Ronaldo shares inspiring message for fans ahead of SPL clash with Al Hilal

Al Nassr is all set to face its strongest opponent, Al Hilal, in the Saudi Premier League on November 1

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo made a unifying call for his Al Nassr fans ahead of a crucial Saudi Premier League match against rival Al Hilal.

The Portuguese soccer player who missed a last-minute penalty against Al Taawoun on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, that kicked Al Nassr out of the King Cup of Champions shared a powerful message for his fans, who were really disappointed with him for missing the golden opportunity to score a last-minute equalizer.

Ahead of the clash with Al Hilal on Friday, November 1, 2024, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner wrote on his Instagram, “You in the stands, us on the pitch. Together as one! See you at the game tomorrow.”


Furthermore, Al Nassr will be facing Al Hilal for the first time after losing the Saudi Super Cup final to them in August 2024.

Rolnaldo’s club always had a tough time against Neymar’s club, as Al Nassr has not won a single game against Al Hiala since the beginning of the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Submarines will have an opportunity to break the losing streak and get closer to the top spot.

Currently, Al Nassr sits in third place with 18 points in the Saudi Pro League standings, trailing Al Ittihad by three points and Al Hilal by six. 

