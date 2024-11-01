Varun Dhawan shares heartwarming pictures with wife Natasha Dalal 

Trending

  • November 01, 2024
The Bollywood couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal delighted fans with beautiful pictures from their Diwali celebrations. 

On Instagram this Thursday, the Kalank actor shared captivating photos with his wife and their family, celebrating traditional Diwali spirit in full swing.

During the special occasion, the Bawaal star looked handsome in a sharp white kurta, while his wife stunned in a pink outfit, complimented with earrings, a bindi and minimal makeup.

First in the series was a selfie with his wife, in which both were flashing warm smile as they capture this festivity in the comfort of their home.

The second picture showcased their intimate family celebrating the occasion together, all beautifully dressed up to embrace the festival of lights.

In addition to this, the Dilwale actor featured candle and floral arrangement, beautifully capturing the essence of Diwali.

“Happy Diwali” the star captioned the carousel, with the background music Ghar More Pardesiya, a song from his movie Kalank.


Soon after the images were posted, their fans expressed love in the comments section.

“Wish you a very happy diwali VD,” one fan wished Dhawan.

Another penned, “so cuteeee”

The third wrote, “Blessings always”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next star in the movie Baby John, set to be released on December 25, 2024, in celebration of Christmas. 

