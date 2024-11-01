Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez walks out of signing event when asked about 'Diddy' allegations

J.Lo attended a screening of her upcoming film 'Unstoppable' at AFI FEST 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 01, 2024
Jennifer Lopez reportedly made an unexpected exit from an autograph signing event after a fan raised questions regarding recent allegations against her ex, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

During her attendance at a screening of her upcoming film Unstoppable at AFI FEST 2024, also a Q&A session, on Thursday, October 31, The Mother star left an autograph signing on the way out as she was reportedly asked, “Do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?”

Lopez, who is currently in the headlines due to her high-profile divorce from Ben Affleck, opted to mum on the question and stopped signing autographs, according to local media.

Fans allegedly yelled, "Don't leave!" as she went out the door right away.

The This Is Me Now singer reportedly disregarded their request and departed the event, though.

For the unversed, J. Lo, met the Bad Boy Records founder while working on her first album, On the 6 and they both were in an on-and-off relationship from 1999 to 2001.

Their relationship created waves after December 1999 arrest when shots were fired inside a nightclub in Times Square.

Before being taken into custody, they left the area and were pursued by law enforcement.

Later, a prosecutor stated in court that Diddy and another clubgoer got into a fight, which caused the incident.

Reflecting on her relationship, Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2011, "It wasn't a great time in my life.”

She added, "It was scary. And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous. Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young."

Notably, their romance was highlighted again after Diddy was arrested on September 6 for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. 

