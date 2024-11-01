Feroze Khan unveils new look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'

Actor Feroze Khan is actively filming for his upcoming project Humraaz!
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the Khaani actor dropped a picture from the sets of the drama.
In the picture, Khan puts on a sober expression as he shoots for a scene with utmost dedication.
For his role in the drama, the Gul-e-Rana star opted to sport a baby cut and trimmed moustache.
“humraaz in making coming soon on your television screens,” Khan captioned his post.
Fans could not stop but shower love and express their wait over the new project while his beloved wife Zainab also liked his post in an instant.
One fan wrote, “Love from Turkiye.”
“Waiting,” noted the second.
“Missing your voice, “ the third effused.
“Humraaz! Can’t wait anymore,” added the fourth.
Despite coming under huge controversy owing to his divorce, the star has bagged a spot in the drama industry once again.
It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan will play the female lead opposite Feroze Khan in the drama Humraaz and the wait is truly worth it.