Maya Ali remembers her late father with heartbreaking post 

  by Web Desk
  November 01, 2024
Maya Ali spends an emotional day remembering her late father!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Parey Hut Love actress shared she misses her father wholeheartedly with a black image that read ‘baba,” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

On his death anniversary, the superstar could not stop to fill feeds with emotional tributes, missing his supportive existence. 

The actress proved she is truly a great daughter with various tributes over the years. 

In November 2020, the Yunhi starlet penned a long note about how her eyes were craving the sight of him on brother Afnan Qureshi’s wedding.

She started off her post, “Weddings always have those moments where everyone’s around, people celebrate their happiness together and they become one big family…" 

Maya continued, "But baba you were no where, I tried looking for you, but you were not there to hug me and this was the moment when I got another reality check," 

“May ALLAH grant you a higher place in Jannah Ameen,” the star added.

On the work front, Maya Ali is setting the screens on fire with her incredible performance in drama Sunn Mere Dil with famous stars Wahaj Ali and Hira Mani.

She also has a mega-budget film lined up titled Khan Sahab 

