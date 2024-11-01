Entertainment

Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ cast assembles to endorse Harris against Trump

‘Avengers’ Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and others show support for Kalama Harris ahead of US Election

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024


Marvel’s Avengers cast has assembled to declare Kamala Harris as their choice for President of the United States!

The amazing superheroes have teamed up, but not to save universe this time, instead, to stand united with the Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, Harris.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Marvel’s heroes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Rufallo, and Scarlett Johansson, “assembled” to official extend their support for the Democratic nominee just a few days before the US Election 2024.

Scarlett Johansson, who was on the mission to gather the iconic superheroes, began the video, which was later dubbed as the “Election Endgame.”

The video showcased the Avengers star-cast taking playful jabs at each other as they stressed on the significance of voting for Kamala Harris.

They also made a tagline, “Down with Democracy,” as they endorsed the Vice President against the former US President Donald Trump.

Sharing the video on his X account, Mark Rufallo wrote “We’re back. Let’s #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts. #VoteBlue! Vote @KamalaHArris @Tim_Walz.”

“Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This s— is real and it’s going to come for you,” continued Rufallo in a reply to his post.

Meanwhile, many other Hollywood stars including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry, have also endorsed Kamala Harris against Donald Trump for the upcoming November 5 election.

