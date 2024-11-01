Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight

Queen Camilla is stepping into the spotlight with her new documentary, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which delves into her dedicated efforts to combat domestic and sexual violence.
This 90-minute program, set to air on November 11, 2024, follows in the footsteps of Prince William's recent documentary on homelessness, showcasing a growing royal commitment to pressing social issues.
The documentary will highlight a year’s worth of engagements where the Queen met with survivors of domestic abuse, shedding light on her advocacy work over the past decade.
In a preview, Camilla expresses her determination, stating, "I want to do something about this."
With one in five adults in the UK experiencing domestic abuse, including a significant number of women, Camilla’s pioneering initiatives—such as visits to Sexual Assault Referral Centres and the launch of a wash bag scheme—aim to break the stigma and provide essential support to those affected.
This documentary promises to be an impactful look at a crucial issue, further establishing the royal family's role in fostering social change.