Royal

Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight

The 77-year-old will appear in a new film, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors

  • November 01, 2024

This 90-minute program, set to air on November 11, 2024


Queen Camilla is stepping into the spotlight with her new documentary, The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which delves into her dedicated efforts to combat domestic and sexual violence. 

This 90-minute program, set to air on November 11, 2024, follows in the footsteps of Prince William's recent documentary on homelessness, showcasing a growing royal commitment to pressing social issues.

The documentary will highlight a year’s worth of engagements where the Queen met with survivors of domestic abuse, shedding light on her advocacy work over the past decade. 

In a preview, Camilla expresses her determination, stating, "I want to do something about this." 

With one in five adults in the UK experiencing domestic abuse, including a significant number of women, Camilla’s pioneering initiatives—such as visits to Sexual Assault Referral Centres and the launch of a wash bag scheme—aim to break the stigma and provide essential support to those affected.

This documentary promises to be an impactful look at a crucial issue, further establishing the royal family's role in fostering social change.

