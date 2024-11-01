Royal

Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020

  • November 01, 2024
With Christmas fast approaching, the Royal Family is gearing up for the festive season at Sandringham, Norfolk, where they will uphold cherished traditions, including the Christmas Day church service and a holiday feast. 

This year, as every year, there's renewed speculation on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, will join the festivities—a family gathering they've missed since 2018.

Adding to the curiosity, recent reports suggest that Harry might spend Christmas in the UK with his uncle, Earl Spencer, after staying with him during a recent visit. Yet, a significant barrier remains. 

According to The Telegraph, Harry's presence in the UK over Christmas depends on resolving a Home Office ruling that limits his entitlement to police protection while on British soil. Without this protection, he does not feel he can bring Meghan and the children to the UK, saying it would be too great a risk.

Since the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) made this decision in February 2020, Harry has been embroiled in legal action, aiming to regain the level of security previously provided. 

He stated, "The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home… That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

This ongoing dispute is reportedly straining Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, who, despite his role as monarch, has chosen not to intervene. 

A source close to the King explained the dilemma, noting that "His Majesty's son is suing His Majesty's government, and that is very tricky for the King." 

Another insider emphasised that it would be “wholly inappropriate” for Charles to influence the case.

