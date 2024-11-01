Royal

Princess Eugenie lands in serious trouble over Harry, Meghan friendship

  • November 01, 2024
Princess Eugenie is reportedly under extreme 'pressure' to maintain distance from the former working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially after their Portugal purchase.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly bought a luxury resort in Lisbon, a place where the Princess of York and her husband Jack spent their summer holidays. 

According to In Touch Weekly, the source shared, "Eugenie was under pressure to distance herself from Meghan and Harry to prove her loyalty to the crown."

An insider claimed that Prince Andrew's daughter "clearly had a change of heart and she and Jack are now doing their best to support Meghan and Harry."

However, the report revealed that Eugenie's soft heart for the Sussexes might affect her association with the senior royal figures. 

"[Eugenie] feels strongly they’re doing the right thing, but there’s no denying it’s stirring up trouble for them," shared the source. 

Fact is, this is being seen as them taking the Sussexes’ side and it’s not sitting well with a lot of people in the Firm, particularly Camilla and William, who are convinced Meghan and Harry are still using Eugenie to get intel on the rest of the family.”

