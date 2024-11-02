Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas light up Diwali celebrations with Malti

The couple share the touching family photos with their 2-year-old daughter Malti to celebrate Diwali

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti light up Diwali with heartwarming celebration
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti light up Diwali with heartwarming celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked Diwali with a heartwarming family celebration, moments with their daughter, Malti.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account, on Friday, November 1, to share the touching family photos with their 2-year-old daughter Malti and the Jonas Brothers member.

In shared photos, Chopra donned a yellow and green floral embroidered sari set, twinning with her daughter, who is also matched in a mint green sari set.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a tan-coloured kurta with similar floral embroidery.

She wrote a caption for photos, "Happy Diwali to everyone.May this year bring peace to the world."


Taking to his Instagram account the Jumanji star also dropped the adorable snaps to offer a glimpse into their joyful festivities, along with the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone."


Soon after the couple shared the photos, the fans flocked to the comment section to shower their love on the couple, who tied the knot in December 2018.

One fan noted, “Happy Diwali to you and your families. Wish you an amazing one filled with health wealth happiness and more”

Another commented, “Stay blessed always. Love you guys Happy Diwali”

The third wrote, “happy diwali to chopra jonas family.”

Notably, the couple also hosted a private dinner for family and friends in London to kick off the holiday, according to Indian Media outlets.

