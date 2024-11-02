Tom Holland admits how ‘anxiety’ makes him google Zendaya

Tom Holland made yet another heart melting admission about his beloved girlfriend Zendaya.
The Spider-Man famed actor,who usually keeps a low key love-life revealed how he checks up on Zendaya sometimes, in an unusual way.
During his appearance at On the Menu podcast's latest episode, aired on Friday, Tom was asked what was the last thing he googled?
To which he gave an astonishing reply, "The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya I’m not on socials and I delete it when I’m not using it."
He continued, "So sometimes like - it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing."
Tom went on to explain, "I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool."
"So I just give her a little google and look through the news and I’m like, "she’s good,"' added The Crowded Room actor.
Soon after Tom spilled about googling Zendaya, his ardent fans couldn't help admiring his warm gesture for the love of his life.
One fan noted, "They are lovely! I pray they stay together forever."
"We need to clone Tom so we all can each have one," gushed another.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating since in 2021 - five years after the lovebirds starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together.