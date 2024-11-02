Royal

King Charles shares major plans after giving Prince Andrew new setback

King Charles reveals his next big move after final blow to brother Prince Andrew

  • November 02, 2024


King Charles revealed first big plan of year 2025 after giving brother Prince Andrew a huge financial setback.

The 75-year-old and wife Queen Camilla are reportedly set to pay a poignant visit to Italy, where a anticipated meeting with Pope Francis is also expected.

Nearly a week after wrapping their 11-day tour to Australia and Samoa, for which Charles also paused his ongoing cancer treatment, the monarch is now planning to visit the European state next year.

As reported by The Mirror, a source revealed, "The King is raring to go and incredibly positive about making plans for the future."

"Although in the early stages, a visit to Italy would provide a fantastic opportunity for the King and Queen to represent the UK and take in some of the incredible sites of one of our closest neighbours," they added.

Another well-place source revealed the King was "keen to make up for lost time", having taken a step back to undergo treatment for cancer.

Charles will likely visit the capital city of Rome and schedule an audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

It is pertinent to note, King Charles and Queen Camilla last visited Italy in 2017, as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

This update comes after a royal writer claimed that King Charles has cut Prince Andrew’s £1 million “living allowance”, received every year as their feud over royal lodge remains unresolved.

King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, and has been under treatment ever since.

