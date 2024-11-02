Justin, Hailey Bieber's son gets into spooky spirit with adorable skeleton onesie

Baby Bieber's skeleton onesie wins Halloween!
Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account on Friday to share glimpse into son Jack Blues Bieber’s first Halloween.
One of the photos in carousel, featured her adorable 2-month-old son in a skeleton onesie, exuding eerie vibes.
The image showed Jack channeling Jack Skellington from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, as he lay down wearing a black and white skull-printed onesie and matching white socks.
“October things,” Hailey penned alongside the post.
Hailey also shared photo of Jack in another Halloween costume as Rufus, Ron's pet naked mole rat from Kim Possible, while she and Justin dressed up as Kim Possible and Ron.
In the photo, Justin could be seen wearing a black cap and oversized sweatshirt with baggy cargo pants and a khaki green utility belt as he held Jack, who sported a pink onesie and a matching hat.
Meanwhile, Hailey rocked a bright red wig, a black fitted top and gloves with baggy cargo pants and a utility belt as she stands beside her husband and son.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced the arrival of son Jack on August 23, 2024.