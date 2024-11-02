Justin, Hailey Bieber's son gets into spooky spirit with adorable skeleton onesie

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account on Friday to share glimpse into son Jack Blues Bieber’s first Halloween.

One of the photos in carousel, featured her adorable 2-month-old son in a skeleton onesie, exuding eerie vibes.

The image showed Jack channeling Jack Skellington from the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, as he lay down wearing a black and white skull-printed onesie and matching white socks.

“October things,” Hailey penned alongside the post.

Hailey also shared photo of Jack in another Halloween costume as Rufus, Ron's pet naked mole rat from Kim Possible, while she and Justin dressed up as Kim Possible and Ron.

In the photo, Justin could be seen wearing a black cap and oversized sweatshirt with baggy cargo pants and a khaki green utility belt as he held Jack, who sported a pink onesie and a matching hat.

Meanwhile, Hailey rocked a bright red wig, a black fitted top and gloves with baggy cargo pants and a utility belt as she stands beside her husband and son.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced the arrival of son Jack on August 23, 2024.

Beyoncé pays homage to Prince and Apollonia in sizzling Halloween Costume
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's 'intimate' relationship advice
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater arrive arm-in-arm in Sydney for 'Wicked' premiere
Cardi B makes BIG revelation while endorsing Kamala Harris at Wisconsin rally
Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright appeal secures legal win
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz remain 'in touch' despite recent split
Martha Stewart dishes on Ryan Reynolds' rare side of personality
Justin, Hailey Bieber's spooktacular first Halloween with baby Jack: PICS
Khloé Kardashian and kids melt hearts with cute Halloween looks
Tom Holland admits how 'anxiety' makes him google Zendaya
Sabrina Carpenter's iconic 'Lizzie McGuire' look gets nod from Hilary Duff
Céline Dion praises Adele after attending her Las Vegas show