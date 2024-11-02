Royal

Meghan Markle’s ‘completely wrong’ claim about royal family backfires

The Duchess of Sussex's big claim about the royal family has proven 'completely wrong'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024


One of Meghan Markle's major claims about royal family is said to be "completely wrong" in new revelations.

The Duchess of Sussex accused the firm of not supporting her while she was trying to adjust in husband Prince Harry's house after their marriage in 2017.

However, some royal insider have challenged Meghan's claim revealing that she rejected the help offered to her because she "lacked trust" in duke's family.

A royal author, Robert Hardman in his biography, sighted a palace insider, who worked closely with the couple during Meghan's integration into the Royal Family. 

"It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations," the source revealed.

"We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them," added the insider.

Debunking Meghan Markle's claims, the informant added, "Those two were offered considerable resources, and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in early 2020, less than two years after their wedding.

The couple moved to California, US, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance

Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study

Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

Royal News

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice in tears as King Charles 'sidelined' York sisters
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
King Charles shares major plans after giving Prince Andrew new setback
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Prince William drops major sign of Kate Middleton's well being
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
King Charles extends condolences to Spain's monarch amid 'tragic' loss
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face more public scrutiny in near future
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
King Charles makes major financial move with Prince Andrew as royal rift deepens
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Princess Anne proudly flaunts King Charles’ special gift in latest appearance
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Prince Harry's Christmas plans hang in balance amid security concerns
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Urgent call for Prince Harry to reconcile with King Charles amid health concerns
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Queen Camilla joins Prince William in documentary spotlight
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Who did Princess Anne reach out to first as Queen's health declined?
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gets into Halloween spirit with eerie costumes