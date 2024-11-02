Meghan Markle’s ‘completely wrong’ claim about royal family backfires

One of Meghan Markle's major claims about royal family is said to be "completely wrong" in new revelations.
The Duchess of Sussex accused the firm of not supporting her while she was trying to adjust in husband Prince Harry's house after their marriage in 2017.
However, some royal insider have challenged Meghan's claim revealing that she rejected the help offered to her because she "lacked trust" in duke's family.
A royal author, Robert Hardman in his biography, sighted a palace insider, who worked closely with the couple during Meghan's integration into the Royal Family.
"It was Clive [now Sir Clive Alderton, private secretary to the King] who said that if we could get this right for Harry, we'd be creating a blueprint for future younger sons for generations," the source revealed.
"We seconded people from Clarence House, very expert people, to help them, but the duchess wouldn't trust them," added the insider.
Debunking Meghan Markle's claims, the informant added, "Those two were offered considerable resources, and then later said that they had been offered no help. And that was completely wrong."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in early 2020, less than two years after their wedding.
The couple moved to California, US, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.