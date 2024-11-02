Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday with his family!
Every year fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of their idol, turning his birthday into a festive occasion.
This year, too, was no different as thousands of the die-hard fans gathered outside his residence to shower their love and support.
In viral clip shared by the paparazzi, security has tightened outside King Khan’s house to ensure he is safe and sound.
His birthday celebrations for the day kicked off with a private party attended by his close family members and friends.
Alongside all the celebrations, Suhana Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for her day on her Instagram stories with four vintage monochromatic snap.
She permed her post with a heartwarming caption describing her deep love for dad, “Happy birthday… love you the most in the world.”
To make her dad feel extra special, the superstar shared a fan-made video stating she gets her beauty form her dad.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has numerous projects lined up but latest reports suggest he will be sharing the screen with Suhana Khan, his beloved daughter in movie King.