Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's 'intimate' relationship advice

Travis Kelce spilled ‘secret’ of keeping relationship ‘spicy’ amid Taylor Swift romance

  by Web Desk
  November 02, 2024
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s ‘intimate’ relationship advice
Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s ‘intimate’ relationship advice

Taylor Swift has broken silence on Travis Kelce’s bold revelation about their intimate life!

During the latest episode of New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end spilled some X-rated advices to spice up the relationship in a discussion with his brother Jason Kelce.

The NFL star, while offering the sex tips, claimed that he never had a “dry spell” in the bedroom. He also gave some shocking explicit tips to a male listener in his 50s.

These comments from Taylor Swift’s lover sparked a wave of fury among Swifties who called the footballer “disrespectful” towards the Cruel Summer crooner.

However, as per some sources close to the Grammy-winner, the singer has no objection to Kelce’s comments, reported Daily Mail.

“Taylor doesn't have a problem with it,” said an insider, adding, "Nobody close to Taylor thinks badly of Travis. They are all 100 per cent supportive.”

The source continued to add, “His comments about his sex life were not said in a creepy way, he was being honest. Travis has a healthy relationship with Taylor.”

They further noted, “He’s smart enough to not put his foot in his mouth and say or do something stupid to derail that. What he said was appropriate.”

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023 and leave no chance to display their love publicly.

