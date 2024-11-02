Elsa Hosk faces backlash for dressing as Princess Diana in 'revenge' dress

A Swedish model has sparked backlash for her "disrespectful" Halloween costume inspired by the late Princess Diana.
Elsa Hosk, 35, posted a series of Instagram photos in which she recreated Diana's iconic "Revenge Dress" look—the daring outfit worn by the Princess of Wales the night Prince Charles publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla.
Hosk, who boasts 8.7 million followers, went to great lengths to mimic Diana's appearance, donning a short blonde wig, pointed black heels, and a bracelet similar to one worn by the late princess.
Her photos were shot in a setting reminiscent of Diana’s original look, with Hosk emulating her walk and style.
In captions reading, "Wishing you an ICONIC Halloween" and "The people's princess," Hosk’s tribute to Diana drew mixed reactions, with many followers criticizing it as insensitive.
Commenters expressed concern, noting that such a portrayal of the beloved princess, who tragically died in a 1997 car accident, could be hurtful to Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
One wrote: "Princess Diana is not for Halloween."
Another said: "This is insulting. Go find a scary outfit instead of a lovely woman who never scared anyone and... was a victim, sorry Diana, RIP."
On the controversial post, fans criticised the model for her lack of respect for the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who were both children when their mother died.
One fan said: "I would not be okay with someone dressing up as my late mother. Imagine how Harry and William would feel."
Another user wrote: "Such poor taste. Her poor sons and family seeing this they must be horrified."
Prince William recently recalled his childhood memories with his mother in his two-part documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
Princess Diana, who was passionate about helping people experiencing homelessness, took William, aged 11, and Prince Harry to their first shelter visit in December 1993.