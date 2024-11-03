Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82

Alan Rachins is no more!
On Saturday, November 2, 2024, the Dharma & Greg fame’s wife, actress Joanna Frank, confirmed the death of her husband’s passing at the age of 82 to The Hollywood Reporter.
Alan Rachins’ cause of death was revealed to be heart failure. As per his wife, the actor had been facing symptoms of heart failure and passed away in his sleep on early Saturday morning at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
The Young Sheldon’s guest star tied the knot with Frank in 1978 after the couple crossed paths in an acting class. The pair played a married couple in 1985 film Always. Moreover, the actress also recurred as Sheila Brackman in Alan Rachins’ famous TV series L.A. Law.
With his career span of over 5 decades, Alan Rachins’ acclaimed movies and tv shows include Showgirls, Meet Wally Sparks, L.A. Law, and Dharma & Greg.
The actor also made guest appearances in hit medical drama TV series, Grey’s Anatomy, and coming-of-age sitcom, Young Sheldon.
Rachins was also nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe awards in 1988 for his performance in the hit series L.A. Law, however, could not win any of them.
Notably, the series has won four Emmy awards for outstanding drama series in 1987, 1989, 1990, and 1991.