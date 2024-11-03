Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth gives delightful health update after tragic diagnosis

The 'Thor' actor was diagnosed with a tragic disease during 'Limitless' series filming in 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Chris Hemsworth has given a delightful update about his rare health condition.

The Thor actor, 41, has been working with Dr. Adeel Khan, to cure his disease.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, 2024, he wrote “Really enjoyed meeting Dr. Khan,' Chris wrote on Instagram Saturday. His work with MUSE cells – an incredible type of regenerative stem cell, is unique.”


In the shared post, Chris was wearing a pair of black shorts and loose tank top outside one of his Eterna clinics.

He added, “The fact that Dr. Khan collaborates directly with Professor Mari Dezawa, who pioneered these cells, made me feel confident that I was in the hands of someone at the very forefront of regenerative medicine.”

Notably, Dr. Adeel Khan has previously treated Royal families, stars like Zac Efron and Justin Baldoni.

Back in May 2022, The Avengers actor found out that he has “between eight and 10 times” likelier to develop Alzheimer's than the general population.

Before getting diagnosed, Chris was recovering from a back injury, which he sustained while filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the work front, he will be next seen in a thriller movie Crime 101 with Mark Ruffalo. 

