Travis Kelce enjoys Taylor Swift’s Eras concert amid Jason Kelce’s slur scandal

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024
Travis Kelce enjoyed his time at girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour’s Indianapolis show after brother Jason Kelce got involved in a heated argument with a young football fan.

On Saturday, November 2, the former football player, now commentator, Jason got involved into some trouble with a college football fan during his visit to Happy Valley for the Penn State-Ohio State game, reported TMZ.

In now-viral videos, the fan was recorded taunting homophobic slur, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?"

This got the New Heights podcast host fuming that he took the fan’s phone and slammed it to the ground along with a heated reply saying, "Who is the f***** now?" which he repeated three times.

However, the controversy could not stop Travis Kelce from attending his lover’s Eras Tour show that was held in Indianapolis on the same day.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end was filmed having a blast at the concert in the VIP section with his pal, Ross Travis, and a group that included Swift’s mom, Andrea, and * NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that ESPN is representing Jason Kelce in the controversy and has declined to issue any statement on the matter.

On a side note, Taylor Swift will be performing her third concert at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2024, after which her next tour stop will be Toronto, Canada, from November 14 to 23, 2024.

