Lady Gaga hypes crowd to vote for Kamala Harris in final campaign rally

Vice President Kamala Harris is standing against Republican candidate Donald Trump in US Election 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024


Lady Gaga is encouraging the Philly crowd to cast their votes for the Democrat nominee!

On Monday night, November 4, the Vice President of the United States of America, Harris, held the last rally of her 2024 election campaign in Philadelphia which was joined by the A Star is Born artist.

In the rally, the singer performed a live show, belting out God Bless America for officially endorsing Harris as the hope for the country’s future.

Held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lady Gaga was seated at a piano on the renowned Rocky Steps, where she made an outstanding speech after singing the second national anthem.

The Poker Face singer hyped the house-full crowd in a move to urge them to vote for America.

She told the audience that the American women, for decades, never had a chance to voice their opinions and views, let alone making the decisions, as they were always busy nurturing their kids and supporting their husbands to help them make decisions.

However, Gaga urged that this time, women are capable to give voice to their thoughts and express their opinions, deciding who they think should be the next president.

She urged them to choose the president who should be someone for all people, which was a hint towards Harris.

After Lady Gaga, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and Oprah Winfrey also addressed the audience, followed by the Democrat candidate herself.

